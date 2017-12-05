Filed Under:Local TV

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing a 51-year-old man in a Mercer County deli.

Wade J. Williams, 42, faces murder and weapon charges.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Trenton.

Police say they responded to multiple calls for shots fired in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, where they found Tyrone King unresponsive and bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest on the deli floor.

Officials transported King to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died just a short time later.

Williams is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He has been in custody since early Tuesday morning, as the prosecutor’s office attempts to file a motion to have him detained.

