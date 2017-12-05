⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

Private New Jersey Beach Fears State Will Seize Its Business

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) – A privately owned beach on the New Jersey shore is trying to block the state from building dunes on it, fearing the state’s real motive is to seize its business.

The latest challenge to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to build or widen dunes along most of the state’s 127-mile coastline comes from a privately owned beach in Point Pleasant Beach.

Risden’s Beach fears the state will try to usurp its business.

In court papers, the state says it has no intention of operating Risden’s Beach, but the company’s lawyer says the state is claiming the legal right to do so.

It’s the latest in a long line of court challenges to the project, nearly all of which have failed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch