Phillies Hire Rob Thomson As Bench Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have hired Rob Thomson as bench coach, the team announced on Tuesday.
Thomson, 54, spent the last 10 seasons with the New York Yankees as bench coach and third base coach. Thomson spent 28 seasons in the Yankees organization as a minor league coach, manager, field coordinator, director of player development and vice president of minor league development.
The Phillies were reportedly considering hiring Chase Utley for the position.
The team’s previous bench coach, Larry Bowa, will serve as a senior advisor to general manager Matt Klentak.
Other hires:
Jim Gott (bullpen)
Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting)
Rick Kranitz (pitching)
John Mallee (hitting)
Dusty Wathan (third base)
Chris Young (assistant pitching)
OPEN (first base)