PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The life and legacy of Octavius Catto is the subject of a brand new exhibit here in Philadelphia.
Mayor Jim Kenney spoke at the Philadelphia history museum reception paying tribute to Octavius V. Catto’s and his far-reaching efforts toward equal access to education, voting rights and full citizenship.
Kenney says the monument and exhibit will have a meaningful impact on local communities of color because the young people can learn about their history and maybe now see themselves in Catto.
Catto was an African American activist, scholar, athlete and military officer during the Civil War.
Philadelphia Unveils First Monument Honoring African-American
He was murdered in 1871 when he and other African Americans attempted to vote following Pennsylvania’s ratification of the 15 Amendment.
The exhibit runs through March 31st at the Philadelphia History Museum.