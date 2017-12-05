MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — After a new school board was sworn in last night in the Upper Perkiomen district, it immediately voted to terminate construction on a $60 million new middle school.

Construction was underway as the groundbreaking for the new middle school was held on October 26th, which newly elected board member Melanie Cunningham points out was just two weeks before an election where the project had become a major issue.

“All along we’ve been going to meetings, asking them to slow down, wait, let the public have their say,” he said.

ALSO READ: Whitehall Elementary To Reopen In January After Discovery Of Mold

Cunningham was in the majority of the 5-4 decision to shut down the project, saying she feels the tens of millions of dollars earmarked for the new school would be better spent elsewhere.

Upwards of $10 million has already been put into the project.

“Because they terminated the contracts all together all of that money will be wasted,” resident Labrea Huff said.

While it’s unclear exactly where the district goes from here, they hope the lesson here is how important it is to pay attention to local issues and politics.