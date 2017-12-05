PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kristen Waggoner, attorney for Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, made her argument about the landmark Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case on The Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
“The Principle here is the Compelled Speech Doctrine, under the Free Speech Clause, the government cannot force someone to say something that they don’t want to say,” Waggoner explained on Tuesday.
She expressed there was the distinction between a custom-made cake and one that has already been baked and placed on the shelf.
“Jack is not concerned about the sale of the cake; he is concerned about what he is expressing when he creates that cake, and what that final product says and communicates,” Waggoner explained.
“This has been a fairly emotional five years,” Jack Phillips said about the toll this case has had on his business and more importantly his family.
“A man called and said he was on his way to shoot me, while my daughter and granddaughter were in the shop with me. I told them to go in the back and hide. It was a harrowing experience.”
The Supreme Court will have a ruling for this case in the Spring.