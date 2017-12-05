DOYLESTOWN, PA (CBS) –– Parents will get a virtual glimpse of their tiny patients at a local hospital thanks to a financial donation.
Doylestown Hospital will soon install five cameras in the Intensive Care Nursery so parents who can’t travel to the hospital can check on their sick babies anytime they want.
Kathy Donahue, Director of Maternal Child Services says the Superhero Project is helping to fund the monitoring system.
“They can either watch on their phone or on a computer,” she said. “They would log into a website with a specific id and see their baby.”
She says parents can share their id with other family members so they can share the joy and cameras will only be on by request.