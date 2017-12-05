Filed Under:Ed Pawlowski, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge won’t dismiss corruption charges against the mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city.

Court records show a request to toss out the indictment against Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski was denied Tuesday.

Manayunk ‘Porch Pirate’ Wanted In String Of Package Thefts

The Democrat is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty.

Pawlowski’s lawyer asked the judge to dismiss the case last month, arguing that prosecutors used testimony based on hearsay and withheld evidence during his grand jury indictment. The attorney was not immediately available for comment on the judge’s decision.

He recently was elected to a fourth term in office in the city of about 120,000 people.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch