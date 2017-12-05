PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hate to tell you, but the years are flying by and that means you need to take it easy at holiday parties
It’s not your imagination, hangovers are worse now that you’re a bit…mature.
Dr. John Liantonio, a primary care physician at Jefferson Health says as you age, so do the body parts needed to process alcohol.
“The liver and the kidneys are really the two that are really responsible for metabolizing many of the things that we put into our bodies and as we get older the function of those organs decreases and how fast that they metabolizes the things we put into our bodies decreases,” he said.
Also, many of us are on longterm medications which can interact with alcohol.
He suggests drinking lighter colored liquors, they’re easier to process and have glasses of water between the drinks.