FRANKLINVILLE, NJ (CBS) — The Franklin Township police department are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a vehicle involved in an Tuesday morning hit-and-run.

Officials say the incident took place just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Franklin Township police headquarters.

The vehicle struck a parked police vehicle and left the scene, according to police.

Authorities believe the striking vehicle is possibly a late-model Isuzu box truck with black writing on the door.

If you any information about this incident or can identify the vehicle Franklin Township Police Department ask you call 856-694-1414.

