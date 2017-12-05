Evesham K-9 Presented With Ballistic Vest

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) – A K-9 on the Evesham Police Department is now protected, and it’s all thanks to a non-profit committed to keeping working dogs safe.

Evesham Police K-9, Moose, received his own ballistic body armor during a special presentation Monday.

The K-9’s vest is designed to protect him from gunshots and possible knife attacks.

The vest was donated by Capital K-9 Association.

Moose’s handler says it could mean the difference between life and death for his four-legged partner.

“It makes me feel good knowing that he is protected because God forbid something does happen to him, at least there is a little bit of protection there, and hopefully that will save his life if that time comes.” said Evesham Police K-9 Officer Joseph Czyzewski Jr.

Capital K-9 Association raises money for the vests using social media and GoFundMe sites.

The non-profit has given vests to 60 K-9s in ten states.