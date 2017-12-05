⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

Eagles Spend Off Day On West Coast Building Homes

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles spent their off day on the west coast building homes.

On Monday, Torrey Smith, Mack Hollins, Nigel Bradham, Najee Goode, Jalen Mills, Trey Burton and Steven Means teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and helped build homes for residents of Santa Ana.

The Eagles played last Sunday in Seattle and instead of flying back to Philly, remained on the west coast ahead of their next game on Sunday, December 10th in Los Angeles. It is a huge game, as the 10-2 Eagles face the 9-3 Rams.

