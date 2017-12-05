Doug Pederson ‘Not At All’ Second Guessing Seattle Game Plan

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was the Eagles’ first loss since September 17th, but Doug Pederson wouldn’t change anything about his game.

“No, not at all. Not at all,” Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show when asked if he’s second guessing his game plan.

 

“We had opportunities to shoot the ball down the field, we just missed on Nelson Agholor a couple of times down the field — the red zone a couple of times. And I’m not. You have to be a little cautious — I would say — going into games like that, with the environment, the noise.”

The Eagles, after winning nine in a row, fell 24-10 to the Seahawks on Sunday night. However, a look at the stats shows the Eagles were right there with the Seahawks, as they outgained them 425 to 310 in total yards.

A Carson Wentz goal-line fumble may have changed the complexion of the game.

Now, at 10-2, the Eagles head to LA to face the 9-3 Rams in another huge battle.

 

