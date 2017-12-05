PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time of year, it’s all about finding the perfect gift. But, just as important… may be the greeting.

“It’s nice to be able to slow down this time of year, send a nice handwritten card,” said Lauren Dowd of Philadelphia.

“It just kind of adds to the holiday spirit,” added Terri Dean of Mount Airy.

It’s a tradition etched into our cultural landscape and one that survives, despite the advent of technology.

According to the American Greeting Card Association, 89% of those surveyed on stationery-studio.com, plan to send a holiday card.

“I think people appreciate it. I mean, it’s fun to get mail,” said Carolyn Brandhorst, owner of Papery of Philadelphia. She’s helped thousands send the right message and says these days the keyword is custom.

From elaborate family photo shoots to artwork designed by the sender, Brandhorst discourages clients from sending lengthy holiday letters.

“I hate getting those letters. I don’t read those letters,” said Dean.

“If we’re close, I probably know what happened this year anyway,” added Dowd.

Brandhorst says it’s okay to share brief blurbs or updates, but recommends keeping the bragging bare minimum.

“Sometimes you read those and roll your eyes, like, good for you,” joked Dowd.

“Just say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, enjoy the season,” said Dean.