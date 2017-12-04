Zeoli Show Log 12.04.17

3:07 pm-ABC Suspends Reporter Brian Ross Over Erroneous Report About Trump.
3:20 pm-Alan Dershowitz said you cannot charge a president with obstruction of justice for exercising his constitutional power.
3:36 pm- Sean Duffy, a public affairs consultant based in Colorado and was awarded “Best Politician” by 5280 Magazine (Denver) for his work on an pro-LGBT ballot initiative, calls into The Rich Zeoli Show.
4:03 pm- Dr. Mazzarelli calls into the show and joins Rich.
4:25 pm-Supreme Court allows full Trump travel ban to take effect.
4:38 pm-Joy Behar Addresses ‘Premature’ Glee at Brian Ross’ Botched Michael Flynn Report.
5:03 pm-John Dowd revealed Monday a potential legal defense in the ongoing Russia probe, claiming that a president cannot obstruct justice.
5:29 pm-Gay wedding cake controversy heads to Supreme Court.