Whitehall Elementary To Reopen In January After Discovery Of Mold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey school closed for mold will reopen after students and staff get back from winter break.

Classes will resume at Whitehall Elementary School in Monroe Township on Jan. 2.

School district officials say the mold cleanup at the school will be complete by then.

For now, Whitehall students will continue to attend class in a section of Williamstown Middle School.

Holly Glen Elementary — which is also in the Monroe Township District — remains closed for mold.

It’s unclear when Holly Glen will reopen.

 

