Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Coco’ Grabs Top Spot For Second Week

By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —   Family moviegoers have ordered another cup of Coco.

The hit animated attraction about an aspiring musician and the Land of the Dead earned an estimated $26 million for a second straight first-place finish on a weekend offering no new high-profile titles.

The runner-up once again was Justice League, which took in just under $17 million.

And rounding out the top five were holdovers Wonder with $12 million, Thor: Ragnarok with $9 million, and Daddy’s Home 2 with $8 million.

Call it the calm before the box-office storm, a storm called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens next weekend.

More from Bill Wine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch