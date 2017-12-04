Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Coco’ Grabs Top Spot For Second Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family moviegoers have ordered another cup of Coco.
The hit animated attraction about an aspiring musician and the Land of the Dead earned an estimated $26 million for a second straight first-place finish on a weekend offering no new high-profile titles.
The runner-up once again was Justice League, which took in just under $17 million.
And rounding out the top five were holdovers Wonder with $12 million, Thor: Ragnarok with $9 million, and Daddy’s Home 2 with $8 million.
Call it the calm before the box-office storm, a storm called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens next weekend.