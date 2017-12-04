Man Found Guilty Of Secretly Recording Inside Dorm Bathroom At Villanova University

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Broommall man is found guilty of several charges that were filed against him after he was caught secretly videoing people inside a bathroom at Villanova University.

Vincent Kane celebrated his 20th birthday with an appearance before Delaware County judge James Bradley, who found Kane guilty of 10 counts, including child pornography and invasion of privacy.

The investigation started when police say Kane’s phone was found recording in a unisex bathroom in a Villanova dorm. Investigators say they found a drive hidden in Kane’s closet with more than 51,000 similar images or videos.

Prosecutor Christopher Boggs says one count of invasion of privacy “was for the bathroom video. That had 12 individual victims on it, they were all just going to the bathroom, some were just washing their hands, 11 of them were actually going to the bathroom.”

Kane is ordered to report to county prison on Dec. 27, the judge is allowing him to remain free on bail through Christmas despite the conviction on felony charges, noting he agreed to a bench trial, sparing the victims in the case the embarrassment of testifying before a jury.

His defense has stated they declined to plead guilty to preserve the right to appeal.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 22.