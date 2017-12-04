Temple University Student Hospitalized Following Assault Off-Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials at Temple University say Philadelphia and campus police are investigating the assault of a student off-campus.

The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday when a 20-year-old Temple student was slammed to ground near 17th and Norris Streets, as the alleged culprit fled the scene on 17th Street.

According to Temple officials, the student was walking friends to their off-campus residences when the alleged culprit started harassing the student. Officials say things escalated, which led to the hospitalization of the student.

Temple police and the Philadelphia Police Department are working together on the case.

There is a person of interest, according to police.

There is no word on the student’s condition.

