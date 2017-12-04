Supreme Court Takes Up New Jersey Sports Betting Case

WASHINGTON (CBS) — First up on the Supreme Court’s docket on Monday, a case surrounding legalize the sports betting in the U.S. brought up by the state of New Jersey.

A win for the Garden State could expand sports betting, which is only legal in four states, to a dozen more, including Pennsylvania.

The 10th Amendment of the Constitution prohibits the federal government from forcing states to enact laws or enforce federal law. This case centers around New Jersey’s attempt to partially repeal a state ban to allow casinos to take sports bets, but the NCAA says federal law forbids it.

The question before the court is whether the feds can force a state to keep a law on the books.

“Letting the federal government get involved in states being able to govern their own citizens in a broad and permissible way, as done here, is dangerous for everyone,” said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan and Anthony Kennedy asked questions related to whether the current law actually regulates sport betting or simply prohibits states from doing so.

A win for New Jersey could open the floodgates to sports betting in more than dozen states, including Pennsylvania. A decision is expected the first half of next year.