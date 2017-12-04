Police: Walker Stolen From 10-Year-Old Girl Who Suffers From Cerebral Palsy

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Police are looking for the person who allegedly stole a walker belonging to a child who suffers from cerebral palsy in Delaware.
The theft happened last week on Nov. 30 at a home in the unit block of North Rodney Drive in New Case County.
A woman told police that she wheeled her 10-year-old daughter out to the car in their 3-foot tall custom walker and then drove away. The girl reportedly suffers from cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair or a walker.
22-Year-Old Man Flies 1,000 Miles To Meet 81-Year-Old ‘Words With Friends’ Partner
After realizing she forgot the walker in the front yard, she called her husband only to find out that some stole the walker out of their yard, said police.
The walker is described as a 3-foot tall custom royal blue walker with a fold-down seat.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at at (302) 573-2800.