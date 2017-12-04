Seattle Shuts Down Eagles 24-10

By Joseph Santoliquito

SEATTLE, WA (CBS) — It wasn’t so much that the Eagles saw their nine-game winning streak come toppling down to the Seattle Seahawks before a national TV audience Sunday night, nor that their grip of the NFC is far more tenuous, it was discouraging to sense the Eagles couldn’t win a franchise-record 10th-straight game because they may have been intimidated.

Daunted by the crowd and special sound effects of CenturyLink Field. Rattled by the physical Seahawks.

Seattle played with the fury of the big, bad bully having his title threatened. The Seahawks were physical, certainly gabby, and definitely appeared to have gotten into the Eagles’ heads.

It all translated into the Eagles worst performance of the season, a 24-10 drubbing by the Seattle Seahawks, who sent the message that no one was going to take their turf—especially the Eagles.

It seemed like Doug Pederson himself, the same guy who boldly took chances and went for it on fourth down, cowered. There were times the Eagles were thrown around. They were so flustered that players ran into each other numerous times. Pederson should have challenged the fourth-quarter play when the brilliant Russell Wilson made a pitch to Mike Davis, who ran 17 yards after receiving what looked like a forward lateral in the fourth quarter.

The play came on a third-and-eight.

Four plays later, Wilson hit J.D. McKissic on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the clinching score for a 24-10 lead.

The Eagles are 10-2, but a 10-2 filled some questions as to whether they’re good enough to play deep into January, since it’s beyond just winning the NFC East.

The Eagles didn’t begin actually playing until they were down 17-3. By then, it seemed to be a case of too little, too late.

Entering the game, the Eagles averaged an NFL-high 31.9 points a game and were reduced to a field goal and a touchdown.

And it’s enough to make you wonder that maybe they were right about the Eagles. Maybe this is a good team, though when really challenged, they’re not in that upper level with Minnesota and New Orleans.

Carson Wentz didn’t find a rhythm until the second half. He completed 29 of 45 for 348 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Seattle was emotionally ready and charged up for this game. The Eagles simply weren’t.