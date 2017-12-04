Rendell Endorses Fetterman In Race For Pa. Lieutenant Governor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With five months to go until Primary Day in Pennsylvania, Democrats are gearing up for an inter-party fight for lieutenant governor. A prominent Philadelphia partisan is throwing his support behind a rising star from the Pittsburgh area.

“I have nothing against the current lieutenant governor,” said Ed Rendell about Mike Stack, who apologized after claims he verbally abused state employees. “But the reality of the situation is he’s become a drag on the ticket.”

in endorsing @JohnFetterman for PA Lt Gov, @GovEdRendell says ‘I have nothing against’ @LtGovStack ‘but the reality is he’s become a drag on the Democratic ticket’ pic.twitter.com/fX8jqVcpn6 — Ian Bush (@ianthebush) December 4, 2017

So the former governor is endorsing John Fetterman, and the Braddock mayor’s brand of populism.

“Income inequality, places that are left behind, community policing, marijuana legalization, economic development,” said Fetterman.

He is tall and tattooed, and he says he’s not afraid to take on President Donald Trump.

“But that’s not all we’re running on,” Fetterman said. “We’re running on a positive, progressive message.”

The one-time U.S. Senate candidate says he would be a “ferocious champion” for small towns.

Fetterman is one of six Democrats to declare so far.