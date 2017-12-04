School Board Recognizes Heroes Who Saved Man’s Life During Football Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A school board in Bucks County honored several people Monday night for their heroic efforts during a Thanksgiving Day football game.
It happened during the Pennridge High School game in Perkasie.
Pennridge fans sitting in the stands came to the aid of a 75-year-old New Jersey man named Peter Mahon who collapsed just before the game’s kickoff.
The school board wanted to recognize their quick-thinking and effective response.
Mr. Mahon’s daughter, Kristin Yoder, thanked the Good Samaritans Monday night.
The honorees were Brianne Benfield Mangeny, Sandy Swartley, Brian Alburger and Chris Bogen.
Mr. Mahon continues to recover from cardiac arrest.
The Pennridge varsity football team won that game against rival Quakertown.