Part Of Ocean City Boardwalk Removed For Renovation: ‘It’s Exciting To Look At’

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – If you plan on heading down to Ocean City, New Jersey at any point in the near future, you may be in for a bit of a surprise. Part of the boardwalk isn’t there right now.

Dave Selkregg was enjoying a walk on the boardwalk on a pleasantly crisp December day, when he stopped to marvel at this unusual sight.

“They removed everything, all the concrete, all the foundations, all the boards, right down to the sand,” he says.

The boardwalk between 10th to 12th Streets is currently nonexistent as the final phase of a long-term reconstruction project is underway.

“Everything is being rebuilt, new planking as well and the boardwalk will be even better than ever,” explains Bob Falk, who owns Sun-N-Fun at 12th and Boardwalk, which happens to be right next to the construction.

He admits it’s been a bit of an inconvenience…

“It makes it difficult for people who want to patronize places along the boardwalk,” Falk says.

But he believes it’ll all be worth it in the end.

“It’s a necessity for the continuance of Ocean City as America’s greatest family resort,” adds Falk.

Ocean City resident Pam Manning is enjoying this unique view of her town.

“It is amazing,” she says, “especially when you go to look underneath the buildings. It’s like wow, I never realized that was the understructure of the boardwalk. It’s exciting to look at, something new and different.”

The project is expected to be complete before summer 2018.