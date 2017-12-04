PAL Brings Holiday Cheer To Children Across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas came a little early for some children thanks to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia.

Carrying basketballs, footballs, board games and dolls, Santa Claus stopped by the Fairhill Police Athletic League on Monday to bring gifts to the boys and girls there.

“Unfortunately, during this time of the year everyone can’t afford a lot of things,” said Officer Marcus Allen, the director of the Fairhill PAL Center.

He says their annual Christmas party gives kids from all over the city get a chance to enjoy the holidays.

“It gives us a chance to gives back to the community, the communities that we serve,” Allen said. “[We] make sure that each kid gets a gift and something they can take home to play with. It’s a good feeling.”

A #Christmas party for kids @PhillyPAL in Fairhill. Lots of pizza, games, and toys. I’m told Santa will be here shortly @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/3RIxzfa4IJ — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) December 4, 2017

For many of the kids like Anthony, PAL is the gift that keeps on giving all year long.

“I enjoy that I get to really come here and know that we’ve got a place to go keep us entertained, to stay out of the streets,” he said.

During Santa’s visit, kids got to play different games, work on arts and crafts projects, and chow down on pizza.

Santa will also visit other PAL centers across the city, giving gifts to more than 1,000 kids.