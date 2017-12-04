Man Stabbed To Death In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they found a man stabbed to death in his South Philadelphia home overnight.

At around 1 a.m. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man in a home on the 1200 block of Johnston Street.

When cops and medics got in through the unlocked front door, authorities say they found the 65-year-old man with a stab wound on his stomach and blood all over his shirt. He was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no signs of a robbery and it’s not clear if the man lived alone.

