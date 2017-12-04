BREAKING: 3 Teens Charged As Adults With Murder In Beating Death Of Homeless Man

Sen. Graham: ‘I Think It’s Now Time To Start Moving’ US Military Families Out Of South Korea

By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Lindsey Graham, North Korea, South Korea

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With tensions rising between North Korea and the United States, a prominent U.S. lawmaker wants military families out of South Korea.

With all that’s going on between the U.S. and North Korea, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that the Pentagon should act.

“I think it’s now time to start moving American dependents out of South Korea,” said Graham.

That means the spouses and children of 28,000-plus U.S. troops out of that country. CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons says that would mean there would be no turning back.

“We would be beating a very large war drum and, for all practical purposes, would lead to possibly putting troops inside of South Korea and potentially starting a conflict,” said Lyons.

But Lyons says the U.S. would first need to consider several factors, like losing the element of surprise, from a strategy standpoint, and the effect on the South Korean economy.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch