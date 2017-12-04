Sen. Graham: ‘I Think It’s Now Time To Start Moving’ US Military Families Out Of South Korea

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With tensions rising between North Korea and the United States, a prominent U.S. lawmaker wants military families out of South Korea.
With all that’s going on between the U.S. and North Korea, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday that the Pentagon should act.
“I think it’s now time to start moving American dependents out of South Korea,” said Graham.
That means the spouses and children of 28,000-plus U.S. troops out of that country. CBS News Military Analyst Mike Lyons says that would mean there would be no turning back.
“We would be beating a very large war drum and, for all practical purposes, would lead to possibly putting troops inside of South Korea and potentially starting a conflict,” said Lyons.
But Lyons says the U.S. would first need to consider several factors, like losing the element of surprise, from a strategy standpoint, and the effect on the South Korean economy.