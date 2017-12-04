Flyers Snap 10-Game Skid With 5-2 Win Over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Scott Laughton scored twice and Brian Elliott made 43 saves as the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak Monday night with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary held a wide edge in play, outshooting Philadelphia 45-21, but the opportunistic Flyers scored three times in a 1:11 span of the second period to break open a 1-all game.

Valtteri Filppula, Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia (9-11-7), and Jakub Voracek had three assists. The Flyers have points in six of their last 11 games as five of the losses during their skid came in overtime.

Troy Brouwer, with his first of the season, and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (14-12-1). The Flames lost three of four on their homestand and now head out East for games on back-to-back nights in Toronto and Montreal starting Wednesday.

Mike Smith made 16 saves in defeat.

A key moment came early in the second when a misplayed puck by Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov enabled Johnny Gaudreau to race off on a breakaway. Elliott stopped the dangerous Flames winger with a sharp glove save, then stopped four more shots on the ensuing power play after defenseman Andrew MacDonald was whistled for hooking Gaudreau.

It was right after that penalty kill that the Flyers took the lead for good. Shayne Gostisbehere’s slap shot from the blue line hit the post, deflected off the back of Smith’s leg and was knocked over the line by Laughton.

Just 25 seconds later, Voracek set up Raffl on a 2-on-1 to make it 3-1 — and then Philadelphia took advantage of a mistaken call by the officials.

With Michael Frolik off for high-sticking, when it was actually a teammate’s stick that caught Sean Couturier in the face, Simmonds scored 10 seconds into the power play to make it 4-1.

Monahan’s 15th goal at 18:45 of the second period got Calgary back within two. However, just 1:51 into the final period, Laughton scored again, putting in Jordan Weal’s rebound to restore the Flyers’ three-goal cushion.

Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic received a match penalty early in the third for a hit to the head on Dale Weise.

Calgary took the lead at 18:15 when Brouwer knocked in Curtis Lazar’s rebound. Dating to last season, it was the first goal in 33 games for Brouwer, who immediately looked up in an expression of relief.

NOTES: Flames captain Mark Giordano played in career game No. 700. … Calgary made one lineup change, inserting Lazar at center and scratching veteran Matt Stajan. … Philadelphia also made one change, with Taylor Leier drawing in for Jori Lehtera. … Philadelphia won for just the second time (2-8-4) when giving up the first goal.

