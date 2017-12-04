Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time since Week 2 (September 17th), the Eagles lost a game.
It was a 24-10 loss in Seattle to the Seahawks, a game in which the Eagles were arguably the better team minus a few costly plays — most notably a Carson Wentz goal-line fumble.
Here are the Week 13 studs and duds.
Duds
3. Carson Wentz
Wentz certainly have his best game, although he wasn’t horrible either and rebounded nicely in the second half. Wentz completed just 29 of 45 passes for 348 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, and that aforementioned fumble. He was under pressure on 58-percent of his drop backs, most among all Week 13 QBs, per Pro Football Focus.
2. Patrick Robinson
Robinson has been one of the Eagles’ most pleasant surprises this season, but PRob struggled vs. the Seahawks. Seattle slot WR Doug Baldwin caught five of his seven targets for 84 yards.
1. Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Frank Clark had 2.0 sacks, a QB hit, and five hurries (per PFF), mostly against Big V. He allowed a total of 10 pressures and was outmatched all game.
Studs
3. Tim Jernigan
Another solid game for Jernigan here, who received a PFF grade of 82.4. Jernigan was excellent against the run for the third straight game, as Seattle running backs had just 70 rushing yards.
2. Nelson Agholor
Agholor caught seven of 12 targets for 131 yards and 1 touchdown. It was probably Agholor’s best career game.
1. Brandon Graham
BG was the Eagles’ highest PFF graded player (85.8), finishing with 4.0 solo tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, five pressures, and 2.0 QB hits. Earl Thomas, who?