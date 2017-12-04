Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time since Week 2 (September 17th), the Eagles lost a game.

It was a 24-10 loss in Seattle to the Seahawks, a game in which the Eagles were arguably the better team minus a few costly plays — most notably a Carson Wentz goal-line fumble.

1st downs: PHI 25, SEA 20

Total plays: PHI 74, SEA 58

Total yards: PHI 425, SEA 310

Yards per play: PHI 5.7, SEA 5.3

Red Zone: PHI 0-2, SEA 3-3

Turnovers: PHI 2, SEA 0 One costly goal-line fumble changed it all. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) December 4, 2017

Here are the Week 13 studs and duds.

Duds

3. Carson Wentz

Wentz certainly have his best game, although he wasn’t horrible either and rebounded nicely in the second half. Wentz completed just 29 of 45 passes for 348 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, and that aforementioned fumble. He was under pressure on 58-percent of his drop backs, most among all Week 13 QBs, per Pro Football Focus.

2. Patrick Robinson

Robinson has been one of the Eagles’ most pleasant surprises this season, but PRob struggled vs. the Seahawks. Seattle slot WR Doug Baldwin caught five of his seven targets for 84 yards.

1. Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Frank Clark had 2.0 sacks, a QB hit, and five hurries (per PFF), mostly against Big V. He allowed a total of 10 pressures and was outmatched all game.

Studs

3. Tim Jernigan

Another solid game for Jernigan here, who received a PFF grade of 82.4. Jernigan was excellent against the run for the third straight game, as Seattle running backs had just 70 rushing yards.

2. Nelson Agholor

11 to 13* to make it a one-score game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/BYwpNAw9l5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2017

Agholor caught seven of 12 targets for 131 yards and 1 touchdown. It was probably Agholor’s best career game.

1. Brandon Graham

BG was the Eagles’ highest PFF graded player (85.8), finishing with 4.0 solo tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, five pressures, and 2.0 QB hits. Earl Thomas, who?