Delaware State Police Searching For Woman Who Stole $1,000 Worth Of Designer Sunglasses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect related to a theft of multiple pairs of designer glasses.
The suspect is described as a 140-pound white woman, between 35 to 40 years of age, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black purse.
Police say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Simon Eye Associates, located at 2625 Concord Pike, in Wilmington. The female suspect stole multiple pairs of designer sunglasses with a total value of $1,000 from a display, before fleeing the scene undetected.
Employees soon after noticed that the missing merchandise and proceeded to review the surveillance camera footage with the above pictured suspect.
If anyone can identify the suspect or has any further information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Cpl. D. Fuscellaro at Troop 1, by calling 302-761-6677. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.