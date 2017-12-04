Authorities Conducting Death Investigation At Delaware Motel

By David Spunt
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A death investigation is underway at a New Castle County motel.

Delaware State Police are on the scene trying to piece together what happened.

It happened at the Day One Motel on Governor Printz Boulevard in Wilmington at 2:30 p.m.

This is an isolated motel, meaning there’s a fence around the perimeter and it’s on the highway.

Police say with confidence that this is an isolated crime scene.

“Upon our arrival, they initiated a death investigation. That’s the only thing we can confirm at this time. It’s in its very early stages,” said Delaware State Police Cpl. Michael Austin. “Detectives are on scene, along with trooper and police patrol personnel, and they are currently initiating a death investigation and it’s in its very, very early stages.”

An employee tells CBS3 that a handicapped person was staying inside the room at the motel.

Authorities do not believe there is any public danger and they do not believe there is any kind of suspect on the run.

