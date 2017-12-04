Court Denies Bill Green’s Bid Challenging His Removal As SRC Chair

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Philadelphia School Reform Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Commonwealth Court has turned away Bill Green’s attempt to win back the chairmanship of the soon-to-be-defunct School Reform Commission.

After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in 2015 removed Bill Green as chair of the School Reform Commission, Green sued. He argued the chairmanship is an office from which he could only be removed for cause.

But Commonwealth Court now has ruled that since Green remained a member of the SRC, Wolf had the constitutional authority to strip Green of the chairman’s position.

Green in a statement says he doesn’t agree with the ruling, but given the SRC’s vote last month to dissolve itself it isn’t worth pursuing.

With the expected okay from the Pennsylvania education secretary, the state-run SRC will dissolve next June, with district control shifting to a local school board.

