Suspect Charged Following Police-Involved Shooting In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A suspect has been charged following a police-involved shooting in Camden on Sunday morning.
Shlawrence Unique Ross has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and other related charges.
Ross was shot by a Camden County Metro police officers around 4 a.m. on Sunday at Chestnut and Haddon Avenues after exchanging gunfire with officers.
Ross was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
The officers were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.