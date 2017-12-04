Gov. Tom Wolf Eyes Anonymous Reporting System For Sexual Misconduct

Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office is developing a way to handle anonymous reports of inappropriate sexual behavior in the state Capitol.

Man Found Guilty Of Secretly Recording Inside Dorm Bathroom At Villanova University

Wolf said in a statement Monday that it’s part of making the Capitol safe. His office says it’s determining which agency will handle such reports, among other aspects of the system.

No public reports of criminal sexual harassments or assaults have emerged from Pennsylvania’s Capitol in recent months.

But the Democratic governor says he’s heard disturbing stories of threatening and abusive behavior toward women in the Capitol.

Judge Denies Request To Release Meek Mill On Bail

A Senate bill would bar non-disclosure agreements in Pennsylvania that attempt to stop people from reporting claims of sexual misconduct.

A House bill would ban agreements that hide the names of elected officials and prohibit the use of taxpayer money for settlements.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch