Abortion Bill Nears Pennsylvania House Vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A bill that would ban most abortions after 20 weeks – which passed the Pennsylvania Senate earlier this year – is now headed to the House floor for a vote after it cleared a key committee Monday night.

Current law bans most abortions after 24 weeks. The bill that passed the state House Health Committee would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks, with medical exceptions. The bill would also ban what the legislation terms ‘dismemberment’ abortions. Montgomery County Democrat Mary Jo Daley said it interferes with a woman’s relationship with her doctor.

“And I’m always appalled at how easily we seem to make these votes,” she said. “And I just implore women to think of your own relationship, your own potential pregnancies.”

Republican Matt Baker, the committee chairman, read from a constituent’s email in favor the bill…

“Babies born premature are now surviving at record rates,” he said.

A spokesman for the House majority leader says the bill will likely come up for a full House vote in the near future. Governor Wolf Monday renewed his vow to veto the measure.