Positively Philadelphia: Celebrate The Holidays At Longwood Gardens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All over the area people and places are dressed up and ready to party.

“Longwood Gardens has a French inspired theme this Christmas to harken back to Pierre Dupont — and it’s going to be filled with 250,000 lights and music and carolers and their organ and it’s an exciting time,” said Nina Kelly, with the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau.

She says there is much to see and do.

“We also have the artisan exchange every Saturday,” Kelly explained. “It’s a place that you can come and learn about all the different foods in Chester County. There’s so much to taste and buy at the artisan exchange every Saturday from 10-2 in West Chester.”

And they’re already getting ready for the annual New Year’s Eve bash.

“Chester County, being the mushroom capital of the world, obviously we will resonate with delicious mushrooms. And on New Year’s Eve they drop an 800 pound 8-foot stainless steel mushroom. So that’s not to be missed,” Kelly said. “Think Kennet Square instead of Times Square and that’s what we like to say on New Year’s Eve.”