Police: 3 Juveniles In Custody In Beating Death Of Homeless Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they have three juveniles in custody in connection to the beating death of a homeless man in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened on the evening of November 26 in the the 4200 block of Loring Street in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood.
It was there that police say a group of teenagers attacked 57-year-old Kevin Cullen, a man who neighbors and family say had no permanent home and often slept behind a local bar.
There was no immediate word on any charges.
More to come…