Philadelphia Cyclists Ride To Honor One Of Their Own

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Area bicyclists ride in solidarity through Philadelphia to remember one of their own.

Dozens of cyclists gathered at the Art Museum in a ride of remembrance for 24-year-old Emily Fredricks, who was hit and killed by a garbage truck while riding her bike along the Spruce Street bicycle lane in Center City last Tuesday.

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” said Cycle Scene PHL’s Alexandria Schneider, who helped organize the ride.

She says they are riding with a message for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

“The city has demonstrated a lot of disregard for the cycling infrastructure in the city,” Schneider said. “We are here to remind the city that we are here, we are cyclists, we are worthy of protection.”

Schneider says, even though Philadelphia has been named one of the best cities in the country for cyclists, they have a long way to go.

“We’re asking for the bike lanes to be maintained. They’re in terrible disrepair, they’re faded, they’re barely able to be seen, cars treat them as another lane of traffic,” she said.

The memorial ride traced the Spruce/Pine bike lanes, the place where Emily was hit and killed.