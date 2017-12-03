Penn Museum Celebrates Holidays Around The World

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum’s international collection was the backdrop for their annual holiday “gift” to the community, featuring holiday traditions from around the world.
Penn Museum kicked off the holiday season by giving away free passes to their world cultures series.
Children and their parents participated in everything from drum workshops and artifact labs, to a dance performance by the Bharatiya Cultural Center.
“Kids get a passport when they enter and they can get their passport stamped as they learn about different cultures,” explained Tena Thompson with Penn Museum.
Thompson says events like this are important because it’s a chance to celebrate the winter festivities and showcase diversity.
The holiday exhibits have ended, however, you can drop by the museum on January 27th as it spotlights the Chinese New Year.