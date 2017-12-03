Penn Museum Celebrates Holidays Around The World

Filed Under: Philadelphia, Shara Dae Howard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Penn Museum’s international collection was the backdrop for their annual holiday “gift” to the community, featuring holiday traditions from around the world.

Penn Museum kicked off the holiday season by giving away free passes to their world cultures series.

around the world 3 Penn Museum Celebrates Holidays Around The World

Kerala “Onam” Project with three ladies in gold. (credit: Shara Dae Howard)

Children and their parents participated in everything from drum workshops and artifact labs, to a dance performance by the Bharatiya Cultural Center.

“Kids get a passport when they enter and they can get their passport stamped as they learn about different cultures,” explained Tena Thompson with Penn Museum.

aroudn the wolrd 2 Penn Museum Celebrates Holidays Around The World

Surya Karthik showing his Rangoli Project (credit: Shara Dae Howard)

Thompson says events like this are important because it’s a chance to celebrate the winter festivities and showcase diversity.

The holiday exhibits have ended, however, you can drop by the museum on January 27th as it spotlights the Chinese New Year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch