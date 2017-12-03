Decades Old Cold Case Shares Eerie Connection To Recent Murder Of Temple Student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A murder case in Montgomery County has puzzled investigators for more than 25 years.

The victim: father to the suspect accused of brutally beating and strangling a Temple University student in August. Authorities say there are eerie similarities in the two cases.

Octavio Hupperterz was 32 years old when he was found shot dead in a parking lot in January of 1993.

“He was discovered outside Altomare Sewer Brick Contracting Company, it’s along Queen Street in Wynmoor, Springfield Township,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

His body was wrapped in a black plastic bag, and authorities believe it was dumped there.

Steele says Hupperterz died of a gun shot wound to the back of the head.

“It’s a case, as any of our others, that remains unsolved. We continue to work them and they are active investigations,” he said.

The victim’s son, Joshua Hupperterz, is charged with killing Temple University student Jenna Burleigh, and was just four years old at the time his father was killed.

Steele says Montgomery County detectives are actively reviewing the case.