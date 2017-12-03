Candlelight Vigil Held For Victims Of Trevose Hit-Run

Filed Under: Fatal Hit-And-Run, Local TV, Trevose

TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County Sunday night  a candle light vigil for the victims of last week’s deadly hit and run crash.

Friends and family of 19-year-old Jessica Kurtz gathered in Trevose to listen to music and release balloons.

Police Locate Vehicle They Believe Involved In Deadly Trevose Hit-And-Run

She was killed on November 27th after she was struck by a pickup truck on Street Road.

Her 18-year-old boyfriend Will Vanarsdale continues to recover from injuries he sustained in the accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch