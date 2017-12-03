Candlelight Vigil Held For Victims Of Trevose Hit-Run

TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — In Bucks County Sunday night a candle light vigil for the victims of last week’s deadly hit and run crash.
Friends and family of 19-year-old Jessica Kurtz gathered in Trevose to listen to music and release balloons.
Police Locate Vehicle They Believe Involved In Deadly Trevose Hit-And-Run
She was killed on November 27th after she was struck by a pickup truck on Street Road.
Her 18-year-old boyfriend Will Vanarsdale continues to recover from injuries he sustained in the accident.