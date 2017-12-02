Seminary To Stage Open House, Holiday Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Lower Merion throws open its doors to the public next Sunday for a behind-the-scenes tour of campus life.

Bishop Timothy Senior, the seminary’s rector, says it’s a unique opportunity for the public to enter the gates of this educational institution, and meet the men studying to be priests and hear their stories.

“People will be given the opportunity to get a tour of the seminary campus, to see the grounds and to get a sense of the history of this place and also to get a little bit of an insight into the program itself,” Senior says. “What do seminarians do? How many of them are here? What’s their life like? Where do they come from? And, it gives us sort of a window into what the seminary is really all about.”

Activities begin at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 and end with 4 p.m. holiday concert in St. Martin’s Chapel.

“Both the college seminary schola and the theology schola and the combined seminary choir and then a number of the men are very talented musically with various instruments and keyboards so they’ll be getting us all into the spirit, ” Senior says. “And the chapel will be very beautifully decorated for Christmas as will the whole campus actually. ”

Senior, who plays piano and organ, says he’ll join the seminarians for a part of the musical program.