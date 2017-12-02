Puppy Found On Sidewalk With Fractured Skull Showing Signs Of Improvement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A puppy who was abused and left for dead on a sidewalk in Philadelphia appears to be on the road to recovery.

6-Month-Old Puppy Found On Sidewalk With Fractured Skull

The Noah’s Ark Rescue Project and Sanctuary said on its Facebook page that 6-month-old Josephine, a pit-mix, had surgery on Thursday and the staff at the Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center is happy with the progress the dog is making.

According to Chester County Dog Tails, Josephine was found on a sidewalk with a fractured skull from blunt force trauma and taken to Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia on Sunday. The organization said there was nothing separating the dog’s sinuses anymore and that her brain was exposed in one place.

Noah’s Ark said Josie is doing really well and resting comfortably, according to “her awesome nurses at VSEC Philadelphia.” They also say Josie is a great eater and is getting up and walking around in her cage.

Noah’s Ark has organized a fundraiser to help with the vet bills. As of Saturday, a little more than $9,000 had been raised towards the goal of $10,000.