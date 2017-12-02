Grant Given To Philadelphia Art Museum Provides Unique Opportunity For College Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Museum of Art is among six American museums to receive a grant that will allow two under graduate students to participate in a two-year Curatorial Fellowship Program.
The Andrew W. Mellon Undergraduate Curatorial Fellowship Program aims to make a critical impact on American art museums.
“By diversifying museum staff to more accurately reflect the communities that we serve,” said Teyona Jackson, with the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Jackson is the coordinator of the program and says the opportunity is particularly unique in the museum field.
“Fellowships in particular are granted to individuals who are studying their post-graduate level or PHD level of study,” she said. “The Mellon is an undergraduate level fellowship program and it’s allowing us to engage a community of students who are in the earlier part of their academic career while they are very open-minded and curious.”
Fellowships include regular engagement during the academic school year followed by full-time engagement over the summer.