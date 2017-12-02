Man Beaten, Robbed During Home Invasion In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching two men who beat and robbed a man inside his Northeast Philadelphia apartment.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Revere Court Apartments in the 7200 block of Revere Street in Mayfair.
Police say two men approached the victim as he sat in front of his apartment and demanded his wallet and cell phone at gunpoint. Unhappy with what they got, authorities say the men then forced their way into his apartment where they handcuffed and pistol-whipped the man.
Investigators say the suspects stole a television and bullet proof vests that the victim uses for his job in security, and then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say there were no witnesses or surveillance footage.