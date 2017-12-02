Jersey Shore Town Ranked Among Most Festive Holiday Places In America

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Memorial Day. Labor Day. Those are the holidays most people would associate with the Jersey Shore. But Christmas?

That’s right. It’s not just for summer anymore. One of the country’s oldest vacation resort destinations is among the best places to be in December, according to one website.

Cape May, New Jersey was named one of the 25 most festive holiday towns in America on a list released recently by CarRentals.com.

Ranking the shore town at #14, the website says “Cape May is a perfect place to spend the holidays if you want a little beach mixed in. Stroll through the impressive Candy Cane Lane light displays at Congress Hall and take a Christmas Candlelight House Tour. The tours are self-guided walking tours through historic homes, inns, hotels, and churches all done up with proper holiday decorations.”

With six weeks of special holidays tours and events in Cape May, it’s hard to argue.

And why not get a taste of the holidays in Hershey, Pennsylvania? A trip down Hersheypark Christmas Candy Lane is enough to score “The Sweetest Place on Earth” a spot in the top 10. Hershey ranked #9 on the list, one spot behind…(come on, it had to be included)…Santa Claus, Indiana.