Elfreth’s Alley Homes Show Off Festive Spirit In Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Large crowds gathered to see a historic Philadelphia street Saturday in a whole new light.

Carolers serenaded the guests as they walked up and down Elfreth’s Alley in Old City.

“This is deck the Alley,” said Eric Silverman.

Historic Elfreth’s Alley in Old City gets into the Christmas spirit with #DeckTheAlley while letting visitors get a rare look inside the homes on the street @KYWNewsradio @OldCityDistrict pic.twitter.com/XOWjuceMFS — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) December 3, 2017

He is on the Elfreth’s Alley board of directors.

“It’s holiday themed and one of the big draws is the majority of the homes on the private street open so people are able to tour inside the homes and see what it’s like living on the street,” he said.

Which Marybeth Nevulis and her friends couldn’t get enough of.

“It’s really fascinating and we love seeing all the old houses and stuff,” she said.

She described the houses found in Elfreth’s Alley as “very quaint, they’re small, petite. A lot of history in them. Very interesting furniture.”

And all decorated for Christmas.

Even Santa stopped by to check everything out.