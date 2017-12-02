Eagles Give Jeffery 4-Year Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alshon Jeffery told reporters last month how much he loves Philadelphia. Apparently, the Eagles share the same love for their receiver.

The Eagles have announced a contract extension for Jeffery which will keep him in Philadelphia through 2021.

“Alshon has been a tremendous addition to this organization on and off the field,” the team said in a statement. “We place a priority on making sure we are able to build the team around quality players like Alshon who embrace this team and this city the way he has. We are excited about his future here.”

Jeffery originally joined the Eagles on a one-year deal during the off-season.

“First of all I just want to thank Jeffrey Lurie and the entire Eagles organization. Like I said the other day, I love it here,” Jeffery said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play for this organization and for these fans. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and now I’m looking forward to being here for a long time. We have a great group here and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The Eagles made upgrading their receiving core a high priority during the off-season. Jeffery was considered to be the top acquisition after spending his first five years in Chicago. After a bit of a slow start this season, Jeffery’s production continues to rise. Jeffery has 43 catches for 619 yards along with seven touchdown receptions.

Carson Wentz is happy to have Jeffery locked in through 2021…#Eagleshttps://t.co/3yTVmVj8Vm — Ed Benkin (@EdBenkin) December 2, 2017

Jeffery and the Eagles will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday night.