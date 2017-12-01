Zeoli Show Log 12.01.17

3pm- Earlier in the day, former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. In a new editorial, Andrew C. McCarthy, Contributing Editor of National Review, argues that Gen. Flynn’s guilty plea may not be as significant as it appears.
3:50pm- Following the news of Michael Flynn’s decision to plead guilty, The View co-host Joy Behar led the studio audience in cheers.
4:40pm- While appearing as a guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Donny Deutsch claimed that President Trump is mentally ill.
5pm- Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz joins the show to discuss former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s guilty plea and why he believes Flynn will not testify against Donald Trump.